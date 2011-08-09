Aug 9 (Reuters) -

OSAKA PORT DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 608 mln 600 mln 1.23 2.49 (+1.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) Operating 136 mln 159 mln 340 mln

650 mln

(-14.7 pct) (+11.9 pct)

Recurring 138 mln 160 mln

330 mln 640 mln

(-13.7 pct) (+10.2 pct)

Net 65 mln 76 mln

190 mln 370 mln

(-15.0 pct) (-11.0 pct)

EPS Y33.66 Y39.42

Y95.14 Y186.20

NOTE - Osaka Port Development Co Ltd is a land and building management company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8810.TK1.