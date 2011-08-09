BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
OSAKA PORT DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 608 mln 600 mln 1.23 2.49 (+1.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) Operating 136 mln 159 mln 340 mln
650 mln
(-14.7 pct) (+11.9 pct)
Recurring 138 mln 160 mln
330 mln 640 mln
(-13.7 pct) (+10.2 pct)
Net 65 mln 76 mln
190 mln 370 mln
(-15.0 pct) (-11.0 pct)
EPS Y33.66 Y39.42
Y95.14 Y186.20
NOTE - Osaka Port Development Co Ltd is a land and building management company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8810.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017