Nov 9 (Reuters) -

NICHIRYOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.46 1.70 Operating loss 102 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 138 mln nil Net loss 96 mln nil NOTE - Nichiryoku Co Ltd is a major cemetery developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7578.TK1.