BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
KYODEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.46 9.85 19.00 38.00 (-3.9 pct) (+48.7 pct) Operating 350 mln 396 mln 700 mln
1.30 (-11.7 pct)
Recurring 351 mln 328 mln 650 mln 1.20 (+7.0 pct) Net
223 mln 635 mln 450 mln 900 mln
(-64.8 pct)
EPS Y4.59 Y13.05
Y9.24 Y18.49
NOTE - Kyoden Co Ltd produces prototypes of printed circuit boards.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.