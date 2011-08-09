BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SYSTEM ENGINEERING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 839 mln 873 mln 1.90 3.90 (-3.9 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating nil loss 20 mln prft 30 mln prft 100 mln Recurring prft 5 mln loss 12 mln prft 40 mln prft 115 mln Net loss 1 mln loss 4 mln prft 17 mln prft 58 mln EPS loss Y0.22 loss Y0.91 prft Y3.54 prft Y12.07
NOTE - Showa System Engineering Corp develops computer systems, software mainly for brokerages, insurance companies.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.