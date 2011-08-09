Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHOWA SYSTEM ENGINEERING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 839 mln 873 mln 1.90 3.90 (-3.9 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating nil loss 20 mln prft 30 mln prft 100 mln Recurring prft 5 mln loss 12 mln prft 40 mln prft 115 mln Net loss 1 mln loss 4 mln prft 17 mln prft 58 mln EPS loss Y0.22 loss Y0.91 prft Y3.54 prft Y12.07

NOTE - Showa System Engineering Corp develops computer systems, software mainly for brokerages, insurance companies.

