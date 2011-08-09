UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ACHILLES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.89 20.11 40.00 83.00 (-6.1 pct) (+4.8 pct) Operating 497 mln 268 mln 550 mln
1.80 (+85.2 pct)
Recurring 604 mln 373 mln 700 mln 2.00 (+62.0 pct) (+763.1 pct) Net
296 mln 46 mln 300 mln 1.00 (+544.1 pct) (-19.0 pct)
EPS Y1.57 Y0.24 Y1.59 Y5.29
NOTE - Achilles Corp is a rubber and plastics processor.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
