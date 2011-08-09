BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
NIPPON INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.47 3.42 7.00 14.75 (+1.6 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 161 mln 151 mln 405 mln
1.01 (+6.3 pct) (+70.5 pct)
Recurring 168 mln 158 mln 405 mln 1.02 (+5.9 pct) (+67.6 pct) Net
102 mln 37 mln 238 mln 600 mln
(+174.0 pct) (-33.9 pct)
EPS Y27.06 Y9.88
Y62.87 Y158.50
NOTE - Nippon Information Development Co Ltd develops computer/telecommunications systems.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.