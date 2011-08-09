Aug 9 (Reuters) -

TOYO KOKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 606 mln 460 mln 1.20 2.45 (+31.7 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating prft 18 mln loss 33 mln prft 34 mln prft 87 mln Recurring prft 14 mln loss 32 mln prft 22 mln prft 60 mln Net prft 13 mln loss 36 mln prft 18 mln prft 54 mln EPS prft Y1.58 loss Y4.45 prft Y2.17

prft Y6.51

NOTE - Toyo Koken Co Ltd is a maker of construction machinery, including electric winches for ship loading and construction.

