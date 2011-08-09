Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TOYO KOKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 606 mln
460 mln 1.20 2.45
(+31.7 pct) (+1.9 pct)
Operating prft 18 mln loss 33 mln prft 34 mln
prft 87 mln
Recurring prft 14 mln loss 32 mln prft 22 mln
prft 60 mln
Net prft 13 mln loss 36 mln prft 18 mln
prft 54 mln
EPS prft Y1.58 loss Y4.45 prft Y2.17
prft Y6.51
NOTE - Toyo Koken Co Ltd is a maker of construction
machinery, including electric winches for ship loading and
construction.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
