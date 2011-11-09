Nov 9 (Reuters) -

NIX INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.64 3.55

(+2.5 pct) (+30.5 pct) Operating nil 50 mln

(-98.7 pct) Recurring 20 mln 127 mln

(-83.6 pct) Net

14 mln 159 mln

(-91.1 pct) EPS

Y6.17 Y69.61 Annual div

Y5.00 Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Nix INC is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4243.TK1.