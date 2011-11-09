Nov 9 (Reuters) -
NIX INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.64 3.55
(+2.5 pct) (+30.5 pct)
Operating nil 50 mln
(-98.7 pct)
Recurring 20 mln 127 mln
(-83.6 pct) Net
14 mln 159 mln
(-91.1 pct) EPS
Y6.17 Y69.61 Annual div
Y5.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Nix INC is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4243.TK1.