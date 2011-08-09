Aug 9 (Reuters) -
OTANI KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.20
1.12 2.63 5.43
(+7.0 pct) (-8.3 pct)
Operating 56 mln 45 mln 140 mln
250 mln
(+24.4 pct) (-23.5 pct)
Recurring 71 mln 56 mln
150 mln 285 mln
(+26.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)
Net 35 mln 23 mln
100 mln 180 mln
(+50.7 pct) (-58.4 pct)
EPS Y4.05 Y2.69
Y11.37 Y20.47
NOTE - Otani Kogyo Co Ltd produces metal fittings for
electric power cables.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
