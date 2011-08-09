Aug 9 (Reuters) -

OTANI KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.20 1.12 2.63 5.43 (+7.0 pct) (-8.3 pct) Operating 56 mln 45 mln 140 mln

250 mln

(+24.4 pct) (-23.5 pct)

Recurring 71 mln 56 mln

150 mln 285 mln

(+26.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)

Net 35 mln 23 mln

100 mln 180 mln

(+50.7 pct) (-58.4 pct)

EPS Y4.05 Y2.69

Y11.37 Y20.47

NOTE - Otani Kogyo Co Ltd produces metal fittings for electric power cables.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

