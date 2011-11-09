Nov 9 (Reuters) -

COCOS JAPAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 28.48 27.49 54.94 (+3.6 pct) (+2.2%) Operating 1.79 92 mln 2.82 (+432.7%) Recurring 1.79 100 mln 2.80

(+413.1%) Net

prft 871 mln loss 92 mln prft 1.34 EPS prft Y51.35 loss Y5.45 prft Y79.13

Shares 17 mln 17 mln

Annual div

Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Cocos Japan Co Ltd is an operator of a family restaurant chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

