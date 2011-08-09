Aug 9 (Reuters) -

INA RESEARCH INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 753 mln 719 mln 1.45 3.86 (+4.7 pct) (-6.3 pct) Operating prft 46 mln loss 83 mln loss 123 mln prft 177 mln Recurring prft 36 mln loss 108 mln loss 148 mln prft 128 mln Net prft 26 mln loss 78 mln loss 82 mln prft 71 mln EPS prft Y896.02 loss Y2,623.40 loss Y2,711.58 prft Y2,350.77

NOTE - Ina Research Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2176.TK1.