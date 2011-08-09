Aug 9 (Reuters) -
CHIYODA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.38
53.48 110.00 250.00
(+3.6 pct) (-35.3 pct)
Operating 4.45 2.91 6.50
11.00 (+52.8 pct) (+1.4 pct)
Recurring 4.77
1.27 6.00 12.00
(+275.0 pct) (-66.9 pct) Net
1.62 1.31 4.00
8.00 (+23.8 pct) (-37.2 pct)
EPS Y6.25
Y5.05 Y15.44 Y30.88
NOTE - Chiyoda Corp is a leading plant engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6366.TK1.