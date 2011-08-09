Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SECOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 153.80 152.33 320.10 673.90 (+1.0 pct) (-0.6 pct) Operating 22.78 22.77 48.50 100.00 (+0.1 pct) (-3.7 pct)

Recurring 24.10 24.21 49.80 103.00 (-0.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) Net

13.09 13.17 28.20 57.30 (-0.6 pct) (+7.3 pct)

EPS Y60.04 Y60.41 Y129.34 Y262.81

NOTE - Secom Co Ltd is a pioneer in security service industry. Strong in electronic security system and has capability to develop sensors and other high-tech items..

