Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SECOM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 153.80
152.33 320.10 673.90
(+1.0 pct) (-0.6 pct)
Operating 22.78 22.77 48.50
100.00 (+0.1 pct) (-3.7 pct)
Recurring 24.10
24.21 49.80 103.00
(-0.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) Net
13.09 13.17 28.20
57.30 (-0.6 pct) (+7.3 pct)
EPS Y60.04
Y60.41 Y129.34 Y262.81
NOTE - Secom Co Ltd is a pioneer in security service
industry. Strong in electronic security system and has
capability to develop sensors and other high-tech items..
