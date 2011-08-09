UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TAYCA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.14 8.02 17.00 34.00 (+13.9 pct) (+9.8 pct) Operating 1.16 811 mln 1.40
2.40 (+43.3 pct) (+139.4 pct)
Recurring 1.18 835 mln 1.40 2.40 (+41.5 pct) (+131.6 pct) Net
730 mln 494 mln 750 mln 1.40 (+47.6 pct) (+126.1 pct)
EPS Y14.71 Y9.97 Y15.11 Y28.20
NOTE - Tayca Corp manufactures titanium oxide and other materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4027.TK1.
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)