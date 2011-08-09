Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HOUSEFREEDOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.22 2.76 7.05 (+16.9 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+14.2%) Operating 181 mln 242 mln 570 mln

(-25.3 pct) (+184.7 pct) (+10.0%) Recurring 190 mln 243 mln 552 mln (-21.8 pct) (+175.4 pct) (+7.2%) Net

116 mln 142 mln 326 mln

(-18.2 pct) (+91.5 pct) (+8.6%) EPS Y2,837.00 Y3,496.55 Y7,969.04 Diluted EPS

Y2,829.86 Y3,467.51

Annual div Y2,700.00

Y2,700.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,700.00 Y2,700.00

NOTE - Housefreedom Co Ltd is involved in real estate agent and other real estate-related business.

