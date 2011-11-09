UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
MITSUBOSHI BELTING LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.97 26.00 Operating 3.08 2.30 Recurring 2.83 2.10 Net 1.84 1.50 NOTE - Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd makes industrial belts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5192.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.