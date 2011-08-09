Aug 9 (Reuters) -
NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.38
12.84 27.80 62.40
(+4.1 pct) (+38.9 pct)
Operating loss 11 mln prft 1.13 prft 500 mln
prft 3.80 Recurring 86 mln 1.50
600 mln 4.00 (-94.3 pct)
Net 53
mln 984 mln 300 mln 2.40
(-94.6 pct)
EPS Y2.72 Y50.27 Y15.32
Y122.58
Diluted EPS Y2.72 Y50.24
NOTE - Nishikawa Rubber Co Ltd is a rubber maker
specialising in weather stripping for cars.
