Aug 9 (Reuters) -

ELK CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.24 4.83 10.30 23.30 (-12.2 pct) (-11.3 pct) Operating loss 268 mln loss 184 mln loss 160 mln prft 160 mln Recurring loss 290 mln loss 178 mln loss 190 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 296 mln loss 190 mln loss 200 mln prft 85 mln EPS loss Y52.30 loss Y33.54 loss Y35.21 prft Y14.98

NOTE - Elk Corp is a major retailer of X-ray film for medical use.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9833.TK1.