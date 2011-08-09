BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
SYSTEMSOFT CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.12 1.12 Operating
39 mln 39 mln Recurring 24 mln 24 mln Net loss 398 mln prft 34 mln
NOTE - SystemSoft Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7527.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.