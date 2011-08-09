BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
MUSASHI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.26 10.20 20.94 42.69 (-9.2 pct) (+16.5 pct) Operating 382 mln 462 mln 524 mln
1.06 (-17.2 pct) (+453.6 pct)
Recurring 428 mln 513 mln 576 mln 1.14 (-16.5 pct) (+205.9 pct) Net
206 mln 224 mln 309 mln 634 mln
(-8.1 pct) (+388.5 pct)
EPS Y25.97 Y28.25
Y38.94 Y79.83
NOTE - Musashi Co Ltd is a wholesaler of paper products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.