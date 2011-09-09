Sept 9 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI KINKAI KISEN KAISHA LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 7.00 yen 7.00 yen
-Q2 div 3.50 yen nil
NOTE - Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a coastal
shipping company. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2
will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4
to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9179.TK1.