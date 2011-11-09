Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KYORITSU MATERIALS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.95
7.42 12.60
(-6.2 pct) (+47.3 pct) (-13.6%)
Operating 981 mln 1.20 1.10
(-18.3 pct) (+569.7 pct)
(-53.5%) Recurring 1.00
1.23 1.17
(-18.4 pct) (+453.7 pct) (-52.0%) Net
627 mln 148 mln 730 mln
(+322.5 pct) (+59.2 pct)
(-12.9%) EPS Y31.10
Y7.36 Y36.17 Annual div
Y8.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Kyoritsu Materials Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
ceramic raw materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1702.TK1.