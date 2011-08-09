Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHINKO WIRE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 10.95 Recurring 200 mln Net 130 mln

NOTE - Shinko Wire Co Ltd is a steel wire and secondary steel products maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5660.TK1.