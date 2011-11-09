Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SANIX INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.45
14.61 38.00
(+5.8 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+31.1%)
Operating 266 mln 1.13 1.30
(-76.4 pct) (+512.1 pct)
(+159.0%) Recurring 237 mln
1.09 1.25
(-78.2 pct) (+715.1 pct) (+190.7%) Net
nil 806 mln 830 mln
EPS nil Y16.90
Y17.40 Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Sanix Inc engages in extermination of harmful
insects.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4651.TK1.