Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SANIX INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.45 14.61 38.00 (+5.8 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+31.1%) Operating 266 mln 1.13 1.30

(-76.4 pct) (+512.1 pct) (+159.0%) Recurring 237 mln 1.09 1.25 (-78.2 pct) (+715.1 pct) (+190.7%) Net

nil 806 mln 830 mln

EPS nil Y16.90 Y17.40 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sanix Inc engages in extermination of harmful insects.

