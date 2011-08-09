BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
PALTEK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.37 8.02 18.00 (+4.3 pct) (+20.2 pct) (+9.1%) Operating 150 mln 147 mln 440 mln
(+2.4 pct) (+36.3%) Recurring 170 mln 186 mln 440 mln (-8.5 pct) (-1.9%) Net
54 mln 95 mln 216 mln
(-43.0 pct) (-9.3%) EPS Y4.77 Y8.37 Y18.90 Annual div
Y5.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Paltek Corp is a trading company specialising in semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7587.TK1.
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.