MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
STARTS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.37 23.53 52.00 118.00 (+3.6 pct) (-6.5 pct) Operating 1.95 1.54 4.00
10.50 (+26.6 pct) (+47.5 pct)
Recurring 1.76 1.28 3.30 9.50 (+38.1 pct) (+68.8 pct) Net
753 mln 347 mln 1.20 3.00 (+117.0 pct) (+33.7 pct)
EPS Y15.75 Y7.26 Y25.08 Y62.69
NOTE - Starts Corp is a real estate agent.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8850.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
