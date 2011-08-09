Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHO-BOND HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.48 1.55

(+124.9 pct) (+63.6 pct) Operating 3.33 1.41

(+135.9 pct) (+74.4 pct) Recurring 3.31 1.39

(+137.8 pct) (+73.4 pct) Net

3.32 1.40

(+137.7 pct) (+71.5 pct) EPS

Y121.84 Y50.76 Annual div

Y45.00 Y40.00 Y46.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y17.50 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y22.50 Y26.00

NOTE - Sho-Bond Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

