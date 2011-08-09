Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SHO-BOND HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.48 1.55
(+124.9 pct) (+63.6 pct)
Operating 3.33 1.41
(+135.9 pct) (+74.4 pct)
Recurring 3.31 1.39
(+137.8 pct) (+73.4 pct) Net
3.32 1.40
(+137.7 pct) (+71.5 pct) EPS
Y121.84 Y50.76 Annual div
Y45.00 Y40.00 Y46.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y17.50 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y22.50 Y26.00
NOTE - Sho-Bond Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
