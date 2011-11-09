Nov 9 (Reuters) -
HANWA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 762.65
647.17 1.49 trln
(+17.8 pct) (+21.7 pct) (+6.4%)
Operating 10.11 6.75 17.40
(+49.8 pct) (+18.2 pct)
(+25.6%) Recurring 10.11
7.36 15.00
(+37.4 pct) (+43.2 pct) (+11.2%) Net
3.82 3.93 6.80
(-2.8 pct) (+54.2 pct)
(+17.4%) EPS Y18.44
Y18.96 Y32.81 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Hanwa Co Ltd is a steel products trading company.
