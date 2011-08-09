Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HORAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.56 3.89 5.06

(-8.4 pct) (-5.0 pct) Operating 23 mln 205 mln 210 mln

(-88.5 pct) (+32.2 pct) Recurring 171 mln 473 mln 420 mln

(-63.7 pct) (-17.3 pct) Net 80 mln 302 mln 230 mln

(-73.5 pct) (-10.6 pct) EPS Y5.72 Y21.61 Y16.44

NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates.

