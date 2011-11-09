Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
DVX INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.89 8.73 20.23 (+13.2 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+12.4%) Operating 419 mln 310 mln 793 mln
(+35.4 pct) (+3.8 pct)
(+1.7%) Recurring 416 mln 312 mln 788 mln (+33.1 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+0.5%) Net
233 mln 113 mln 417 mln
(+104.6 pct) (-37.1 pct) (+16.8%) EPS Y82.73 Y40.43 Y147.90 Shares 3 mln 3 mln Annual div
Y26.00 Y43.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y43.00
Y26.00
NOTE - DVX Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3079.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: