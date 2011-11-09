Nov 9 (Reuters) -

DVX INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.89 8.73 20.23 (+13.2 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+12.4%) Operating 419 mln 310 mln 793 mln

(+35.4 pct) (+3.8 pct)

(+1.7%) Recurring 416 mln 312 mln 788 mln (+33.1 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+0.5%) Net

233 mln 113 mln 417 mln

(+104.6 pct) (-37.1 pct) (+16.8%) EPS Y82.73 Y40.43 Y147.90 Shares 3 mln 3 mln Annual div

Y26.00 Y43.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y43.00

Y26.00

NOTE - DVX Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

