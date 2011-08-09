BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
FENWAL CONTROLS OF JAPAN LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.11 7.32 16.20 (-2.9 pct) (+18.8 pct) (+5.6%) Operating 444 mln 312 mln 908 mln
(+42.0 pct) (+91.2%) Recurring 443 mln 306 mln 917 mln (+44.6 pct) (+123.3%) Net
70 mln 194 mln 354 mln
(-63.7 pct) (+632.3 pct) (+94.2%) EPS Y11.96 Y32.94 Y60.19 Annual div
Y27.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y27.00
NOTE - Fenwal Controls of Japan Ltd makes medical machinery and control equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6870.TK1.
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.