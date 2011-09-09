Sept 9 (Reuters) -
OHMORI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.93 2.81 3.10
1.30 (-31.2 pct) (+2.0 pct)
(+60.4%) (+51.9%)
Operating loss 223 mln loss 62 mln prft 29 mln
loss 6 mln
Recurring loss 248 mln loss 71 mln prft 14 mln
loss 14 mln
Net loss 288 mln loss 122 mln prft 10 mln
loss 15 mln
EPS loss Y3.72 loss Y1.58 prft Y0.13
loss Y0.19
Shares 78 mln 78 mln
Annual div nil nil
nil -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - Ohmori Co Ltd is a civil engineering contractor with
focus on sewage work.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1844.TK1.