OHMORI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.93 2.81 3.10

1.30 (-31.2 pct) (+2.0 pct)

(+60.4%) (+51.9%) Operating loss 223 mln loss 62 mln prft 29 mln

loss 6 mln Recurring loss 248 mln loss 71 mln prft 14 mln loss 14 mln Net loss 288 mln loss 122 mln prft 10 mln loss 15 mln EPS loss Y3.72 loss Y1.58 prft Y0.13

loss Y0.19 Shares 78 mln 78 mln

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Ohmori Co Ltd is a civil engineering contractor with focus on sewage work.

