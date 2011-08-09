Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHIKOKU BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.72 14.36 24.20 47.30 (-11.4 pct) (+9.4 pct) Recurring 1.01 3.12 2.00

4.10 (-67.5 pct) (+724.6 pct)

Net 1.05 2.95 2.20 4.00 (-64.2 pct) (+177.1 pct) EPS

Y4.88 Y13.67 Y10.18 Y18.52

NOTE - Shikoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8387.TK1.