BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SHIKOKU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.72 14.36 24.20 47.30 (-11.4 pct) (+9.4 pct) Recurring 1.01 3.12 2.00
4.10 (-67.5 pct) (+724.6 pct)
Net 1.05 2.95 2.20 4.00 (-64.2 pct) (+177.1 pct) EPS
Y4.88 Y13.67 Y10.18 Y18.52
NOTE - Shikoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8387.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017