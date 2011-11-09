Nov 9 (Reuters) -

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.20 11.00 Operating 420 mln 650 mln Recurring 440 mln 850 mln Net 180 mln 560 mln

NOTE - Kitagawa Industries Co Ltd is a maker of industrial plastic fasteners and electromagnetic interference shielding parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6896.TK1.