FUJIKOH CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 451 mln
384 mln 900 mln 1.84
(+17.2 pct) (+2.3 pct)
Operating 2 mln nil 70 mln
175 mln
Recurring loss 18 mln loss 22 mln prft 30 mln
prft 100 mln
Net loss 15 mln loss 22 mln prft 20 mln
prft 90 mln
EPS loss Y6.25 loss Y177.13 prft Y7.94
prft Y35.71
NOTE - Fujikoh Co. Ltd. engages in recycling and disposal
of industrial wastes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
