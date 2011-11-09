Nov 9 (Reuters) -

FUJIKOH CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 451 mln 384 mln 900 mln 1.84 (+17.2 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 2 mln nil 70 mln

175 mln Recurring loss 18 mln loss 22 mln prft 30 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 15 mln loss 22 mln prft 20 mln prft 90 mln EPS loss Y6.25 loss Y177.13 prft Y7.94 prft Y35.71

NOTE - Fujikoh Co. Ltd. engages in recycling and disposal of industrial wastes.

