Nov 9 (Reuters) -
CROSS MARKETING INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.50 4.60 Operating 470 mln 445 mln Recurring 580 mln 464 mln Net 360 mln 260 mln
NOTE - Cross Marketing Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3629.TK1.
