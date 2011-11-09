Nov 9 (Reuters) -

DIGITAL MEDIA PROFESSIONALS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 552 mln

1.32

(+30.6%) Operating

195 mln 423 mln (+34.5%) Recurring 176 mln

401 mln

(+27.7%) Net

171 mln 432 mln

(-12.4%)

EPS Y78.30 Y188.10 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Digital Media Professionals Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

