Nov 9 (Reuters) -
MITANI SEKISAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.00
21.52 52.00
(+25.5 pct) (-1.4 pct) (+13.2%)
Operating 2.11 929 mln 3.60
(+127.1 pct) (-29.5 pct)
(+45.7%) Recurring 2.20
995 mln 3.70 (+120.9
pct) (-27.5 pct) (+35.1%) Net
580 mln 445 mln 1.40
(+30.5 pct) (-41.3 pct)
(-1.5%) EPS Y28.10
Y21.53 Y67.73 Annual div
Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.50 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.50
NOTE - Mitani Sekisan Co Ltd is a medium-scale maker of
secondary concrete products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5273.TK1.