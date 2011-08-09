BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
PION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.20 9.06 20.00 45.00 (+23.5 pct) (+79.2 pct) Operating 304 mln 306 mln 550 mln
2.00 (-0.8 pct) (+108.8 pct)
Recurring 275 mln 273 mln 480 mln 1.80 (+0.8 pct) (+100.1 pct) Net
266 mln 167 mln 400 mln 1.35 (+59.1 pct) (-20.8 pct)
EPS Y571.52 Y372.39 Y858.48 Y2,897.39 Diluted EPS Y567.40 Y368.96
NOTE - Pion Co Ltd is a wholesaler of telecom equipment.
