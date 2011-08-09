BRIEF-Regeneron pharmaceuticals says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during appeals process
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 288.40 280.53 598.00 1.17 trln
(+2.8 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Operating 46.36 36.60 63.00 120.00 (+26.7 pct) (+46.3 pct) Recurring 46.30 35.43 67.00 127.00
(+30.7 pct) (+29.9 pct)
Net 31.16 21.19 45.00
82.00 (+47.1 pct) (+7.4 pct) EPS Y55.85
Y44.45 Y80.66 Y146.99 Diluted EPS Y55.78 Y44.43
NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4578.TK1.
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INC Research further strengthens board of directors through appointment of pharmaceutical executive Eric P. Pâques Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: