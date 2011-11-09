UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62.59 65.08 131.70 (-3.8 pct) (+8.1 pct) (-2.3%) Operating loss 237 mln prft 3.39 prft 500 mln
(+44.7 pct) (-88.1%) Recurring loss 780 mln prft 3.16 loss 800 mln
(+37.6 pct) Net
loss 903 mln prft 1.27 loss 1.30
(-1.7 pct)
EPS loss Y11.21 prft Y15.82 loss Y16.07 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd operates Haneda airport terminal building in Tokyo.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9706.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.