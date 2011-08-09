BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
QUEST CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.62 1.47 3.10 6.70 (+9.6 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 5 mln 14 mln 98 mln
294 mln
(-63.7 pct) (+35.1 pct)
Recurring 12 mln 23 mln
106 mln 300 mln
(-47.0 pct) (+213.4 pct)
Net 8 mln 5 mln
60 mln 170 mln
(+52.9 pct) (-57.0 pct)
EPS Y1.61 Y1.05
Y11.36 Y32.19
NOTE - Quest Co Ltd is engaged in development of software and operations computer systems.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2332.TK1.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.