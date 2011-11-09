Nov 9 (Reuters) -

CHUOKEIZAI-SHA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.81 3.06

(-8.2 pct) (-6.2 pct) Operating 190 mln 127 mln

(+48.6 pct) (-58.5 pct) Recurring 243 mln 185 mln

(+30.9 pct) (-50.8 pct) Net

114 mln 44 mln

(+156.0 pct) (-79.1 pct) EPS

Y27.86 Y10.88 Annual div

Y13.00 Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y13.00 Y13.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Chuokeizai-sha Inc is a publishing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

