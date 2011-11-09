Nov 9 (Reuters) -
CHUOKEIZAI-SHA INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.81 3.06
(-8.2 pct) (-6.2 pct) Operating 190 mln 127 mln
(+48.6 pct) (-58.5 pct) Recurring 243 mln 185 mln
(+30.9 pct) (-50.8 pct) Net
114 mln 44 mln
(+156.0 pct) (-79.1 pct) EPS
Y27.86 Y10.88 Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y13.00 Y13.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Chuokeizai-sha Inc is a publishing company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9476.TK1.
