Nov 9 (Reuters) -

NAC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.41 24.53 63.00 (+11.7 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+15.4%) Operating 687 mln 660 mln 3.00

(+4.2 pct) (+53.0 pct) (+19.1%) Recurring 659 mln 649 mln 3.00 (+1.5 pct) (+55.2 pct) (+19.1%) Net

287 mln 312 mln 1.60

(-8.1 pct) (+475.5 pct) (-20.8%) EPS Y36.72 Y38.44 Y204.18 Annual div

Y51.00 Y45.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y26.00

NOTE - Nac Co Ltd is a rental business of cleaning cloth and gears.

