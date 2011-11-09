Nov 9 (Reuters) -
NAC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.41
24.53 63.00
(+11.7 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+15.4%)
Operating 687 mln 660 mln 3.00
(+4.2 pct) (+53.0 pct)
(+19.1%) Recurring 659 mln
649 mln 3.00 (+1.5
pct) (+55.2 pct) (+19.1%) Net
287 mln 312 mln 1.60
(-8.1 pct) (+475.5 pct)
(-20.8%) EPS Y36.72
Y38.44 Y204.18 Annual div
Y51.00 Y45.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y26.00
NOTE - Nac Co Ltd is a rental business of cleaning cloth
and gears.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
