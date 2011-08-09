Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HORAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.06 5.72 Operating 210 mln 460 mln Recurring 420 mln 680 mln Net 230 mln 380 mln

NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9679.TK1.