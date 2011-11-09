Nov 9 (Reuters) -
TOHO ZINC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 51.08
47.74 102.00
(+7.0 pct) (+39.2 pct) (-1.6%)
Operating 1.29 3.48 2.30
(-63.0 pct) (-6.8 pct)
(-72.9%) Recurring 200 mln
3.60 1.40
(-94.4 pct) (-6.7 pct) (-84.0%) Net
5 mln 6.11 500 mln
(-99.9 pct) (+216.8 pct)
(-93.4%) EPS Y0.04
Y45.00 Y3.68 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Toho Zinc Co Ltd is a nonferrous custom smelter
specialising in zinc and lead.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5707.TK1.