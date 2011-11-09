Nov 9 (Reuters) -
OHMOTO GUMI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.24
34.72 75.40
(-7.2 pct) (-19.1 pct) (-4.5%)
Operating 457 mln 788 mln 1.10
(-42.0 pct) (+6.0 pct)
(-46.6%) Recurring 523 mln
872 mln 1.20 (-39.9
pct) (+5.6 pct) (-45.5%) Net
461 mln 838 mln 1.20
(-45.0 pct) (-3.8 pct)
(-28.6%) EPS Y15.00
Y27.29 Y39.05 Annual div
Y11.50 Y11.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y11.50
Y11.50
NOTE - Ohmoto Gumi is a medium-sized civil engineering
firm.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1793.TK1.