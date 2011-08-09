Aug 9 (Reuters) -

TOKYO THEATRES CO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.98 4.40 9.20 20.10 (-9.5 pct) (-31.2 pct) Operating loss 95 mln loss 150 mln loss 180 mln prft 400 mln Recurring loss 189 mln loss 194 mln loss 360 mln prft 10 mln Net loss 181 mln loss 172 mln loss 255 mln

prft 5 mln EPS loss Y2.30 loss Y2.18 loss Y3.23

prft Y0.06

NOTE - Tokyo Theatres Co Inc operates cinemas and leases real estates.

