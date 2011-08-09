BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.09 13.09 Operating 280 mln 280 mln Recurring 320 mln 197 mln Net 200 mln 92 mln
NOTE - Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6638.TK1.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.