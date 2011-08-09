Aug 9 (Reuters) -

INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.27 2.19 4.22 8.33 (+3.9 pct) Operating 237 mln 148 mln 362 mln

753 mln

(+60.2 pct)

Recurring 222 mln 119 mln

281 mln 564 mln

(+86.1 pct)

Net prft 101 mln loss 286 mln prft 92 mln prft 237 mln EPS prft Y6.35 loss Y17.96 prft Y5.76 prft Y14.88

NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.