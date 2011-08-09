BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.27 2.19 4.22 8.33 (+3.9 pct) Operating 237 mln 148 mln 362 mln
753 mln
(+60.2 pct)
Recurring 222 mln 119 mln
281 mln 564 mln
(+86.1 pct)
Net prft 101 mln loss 286 mln prft 92 mln prft 237 mln EPS prft Y6.35 loss Y17.96 prft Y5.76 prft Y14.88
NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017